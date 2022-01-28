LS Speaker reviews preparations at Parliament ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, Jan 28: With the Budget Session of the Parliament scheduled to begin from January 31, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took a stock of the preparations and also inspected various facilities in the Parliament House Complex.
Birla inspected the Lok Sabha Chamber, Central Hall and several other facilities in the Parliament House Complex.
The Speaker has issued instructions to ensure safety of the members, officials and the media persons during the Budget Session, keeping in view the necessary Covid-19 guidelines.
He was apprised about the implementation of the Covid protocol norms in Parliament House Complex by senior officials.
Birla was also briefed about the progress of the construction of the New Parliament Building.
He provided several inputs to ensure world class landscaping around the New Parliament Building. The Speaker also enquired about the building materials and architectural highlights of the building.
Birla directed the officials to ensure the maintenance work of Parliament House is taken up regularly, and stressed that the facilities should be improved with the use of latest technology.
He also directed the officials to undertake adequate safety measures for Members in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers.
During his inspection, Birla issued directions to ensure better facilities and maximum cleanliness in the media stands, lobbies and the Central Hall.
The Parliament will function in two shifts during the Budget Session from February under which the Rajya Sabha will function in morning, and the Lok Sabha in the evening, owing to the Covid situation.