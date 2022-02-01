Lt Gen Dwivedi assumes charge of Army's Northern Command

Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed the post upon superannuation of Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, a Kargil war hero who hanged his boosts on Monday after serving at various strategic postings in the Indian army during his distinguished career spanning 40 years.



"Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the command of #NorthernCommand today (Tuesday). In a solemn ceremony, #ArmyCommander paid tribute to #bravehearts at #DhruvaWarMemorial #Udhampur," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.

