Lt Gen JS Nain inaugurates Sarhad Kargil International Marathon website

Lt Gen Nain expressed the confidence that the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon will strengthen emotional bonds between the Kargil residents and citizens from other states in the country.

The introductory speech was given by Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar. He recalled that Sarhad was founded at the Southern Command by Gen VP Malik in 1995. He expressed the hope that the Sarhad Kargil Marathon will have participants and followers from across the world.

Shailesh Wadekar compered while Shailesh Pagariya proposed a vote of thanks. Sanjay Nahar was felicitated with a special memento by Lt Gen JS Nain on the occasion.