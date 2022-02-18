Lt Gen JS Nain inaugurates Sarhad Kargil International Marathon website

The Sarhad Kargil International Marathon website www.sarhadkargilmarathon.com was inaugurated by Indian Army Southern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen JS Nain on Friday.
Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar, Marathon Organiser-Member Sanjeev Shah, Kargil Marathon Organiser-Member Shailesh Pagariya, Sarhad Trustee Shailesh Wadekar and top army officers were present. The function took place in the Parbat Ali Auditorium at the headquarters of Southern Command in Pune.
Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan, Kargil-Ladakh UT CEO Santosh Sukhadeve, Ladakh Police Chief ADG Satish Khandare and Pimpri Chichwad Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash attended the function online.
Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen JS Nain lauded the work done by Sarhad in the border areas of the country.
He particularly praised the Sarhad Kargil Marathon initiative. He assured all possible help from the Indian Army for the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon. He also assured that a maximum number of army officers and jawans will take part in the marathon.
Lt Gen Nain expressed the confidence that the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon will strengthen emotional bonds between the Kargil residents and citizens from other states in the country.
The introductory speech was given by Sarhad Founder-President Sanjay Nahar. He recalled that Sarhad was founded at the Southern Command by Gen VP Malik in 1995. He expressed the hope that the Sarhad Kargil Marathon will have participants and followers from across the world.
Shailesh Wadekar compered while Shailesh Pagariya proposed a vote of thanks. Sanjay Nahar was felicitated with a special memento by Lt Gen JS Nain on the occasion.