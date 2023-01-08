Ludhiana court complex blast: NIA charge sheets 5 persons

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against five accused, including a Pakistan national, before a special court in the 2021 Ludhiana court complex blast case.

Punjab Police’s former Head Constable Gagandeep Singh aka Gagi, who planted a bomb at the court complex on December 23, 2021, was killed and six others injured when it suddenly went off.

Accused Gagi, Surmukh Singh aka Sammu, Dilbag Singh aka Baggo, Rajanpreet Singh, and Pakistani national Zulfikar aka Pahalwan have been charge sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substance Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act on Saturday.