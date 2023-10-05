Maha hospital deaths: CM Shinde cracks whip, orders status report from all districts

Mumbai, Oct 5: Under fire from the opposition over deaths in hospitals, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday ordered all Collectors to visit the government hospitals in their districts and submit a status report immediately.
The Collectors have been asked to visit all state-run, civic hospitals, primary health centers and hospitals attached to medical colleges across the state and prepare a detailed report on the current situation there.
Shinde also directed the Collectors to visit government hospitals under their respective jurisdiction on a daily/regular basis to monitor the situation there, even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi and other parties pounced on the government.
The CM’s tough talk came after a series of patient deaths were reported from government hospitals in Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur this week, and earlier in August, in his hometown Thane.
The video-conference was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, Additional CS Public Health Milind Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Medical Education Dinesh Waghmare and other officials of the departments concerned, and all Collectors.
Shinde reiterated that a state-level committee has been appointed to investigate the death cases in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and warned of strict action against the culprits.
Referring to remedial measures, the CM said Collectors have been empowered to purchase medicines and they must ensure that there are no delays in the procurement of medicines as required.
"The health system is the highest priority of the state government. We are working to prepare a short-term and long-term plan for the strengthening of the health system and there will be no shortage of funds to implement it," he assured.