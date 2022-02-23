Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested by ED

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody shortly before 3 PM after he was questioned for about six hours at the ED office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area. He was brought there by the agency at around 8 AM.

Malik raised a clenched fist, smiled and waved towards the waiting media personnel before he was taken away for a medical checkup by agency officials in a vehicle escorted by CRPF personnel and local police. He told the media from inside the vehicle: "We will fight and we will win. Will expose all."