Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at UN HQ matter of pride: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the installation of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York makes every Indian proud.
He said this after the Father of the Nation’s bust was unveiled at UN headquarters by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.
“It makes every Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN headquarters. May the Gandhian thoughts and ideals make our planet more prosperous and further sustainable development,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a tweet had called Mahatma Gandhi an “uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence” and said that Gandhi’s bust at the organisation would serve as a reminder of the values he upheld.