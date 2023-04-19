Main aim of public audit is not fault finding, but improving processes, policies: President Murmu

She was interacting with officer trainees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service during her visit to the National Academy of Audit and Accounts, Shimla. "The primary objective of the audit should be to improve the processes and policies rather than to be a fault-finding exercise. Therefore, it is essential to communicate the audit recommendations with clarity and conviction. This will help reform and refine the public services and their delivery for the maximum benefit of the citizens," said President Murmu, according to a press release by the Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

The president urged Indian Audit and Accounts Service officers to always keep in mind the well-being of the citizens of the country and ensure fairness in their approach.