'Make sure most of what is expected is done', SC on appointment, transfer of judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make "sure that most of what is expected is done" in connection with the appointment & transfer of judges.

During the hearing, a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the court is also concerned with the issue and the issue is more than one. Advocate Prashant Bhushan said, "It cannot go on endlessly like this...at some point your lordship will have to crack the whip. Otherwise, it will go on endlessly like this."

Justice Kaul said, "We are equally concerned with what is happening, but sometimes..."