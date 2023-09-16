Making process of appointments by Collegium more transparent and objective: CJI Chandrachud

Noting that the Collegium is criticised for lack of factual data while considering the appointment of judges in the constitutional courts, he said that the Supreme Court has data on judgements, reportable judgements and quality of judgments which judges in high courts are delivering to make the process of appointments more transparent and objective.

“I have a Centre for Research and Planning…We have prepared a broad platform where we have accessed every one of the top 50 judges in the country who would be considered for appointment as judges of the Supreme Court,” CJI Chandrachud said, while addressing the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Lecture Series.