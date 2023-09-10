Maldives Presidential Elections headed for runoff

In the race, other candidates trailed far behind, with The Democrats' candidate Ilyas Labeeb capturing a mere seven per cent of the vote, while former home minister Umar Naseer and JP’s candidate and leader Qasim Ibrahim secured 2.8 per cent each. Independent candidate Ahmed Faris Maumoon secured one per cent, while MNP’s candidates Colonel (Retired) Mohamed Nazim and Hassan Zameel failed to cross even the one per cent threshold.

Historically, the Maldives has frequently witnessed runoff elections in contests featuring more than two candidates. Both the 2008 and 2013 elections necessitated runoffs, whereas the 2018 election featured only two contenders.

Subsequently, President Solih addressed the press, acknowledging the need to forge alliances considering the impending runoff. He remarked, "No matter what, we will need to form some allies now. I believe PPM will also work [to make allies], and so will we." He also affirmed their immediate efforts to secure victory in the second round.