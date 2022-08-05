Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of GST dues

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of the meeting, which lasted about an hour.

In a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Banerjee said she had repeatedly sought his intervention for urgent release of funds due to the state on account of the implementation of the rural job scheme MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana.

The amount due to the state under these schemes now stood at about Rs 17,996.32 crore, she said.