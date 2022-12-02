Man dies after iron rod pierces through his neck in moving train

The incident took place at 8.45 a.m. in Fridayat, a place between Danwar and Somna railway stations in Prayagraj division, Uttar Pradesh. The train was going from Delhi to Kanpur. The Indian Railways said the GRP and the RPF are investigating the matter.



The passengers sitting in the train said that a rod came crashing through the window of the coach and hit the neck of a young man sitting on the window seat.

