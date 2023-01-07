Man who urinated on woman onboard Air India flight held from Bengaluru

"Shankar Mishra has been brought to Delhi for further investigation in the case. He was arrested after multiple raids. On January 3, he had switched off his phone and his last location was traced to Bengluru," said Delhi Police sources.



Earlier, teams of Delhi Police in Maharashtra and Bengaluru have raided and questioned various people including relatives of the accused, as he was absconding.



Meanwhile, investigators have also called two pilots and crew members to join the probe and record their statements.