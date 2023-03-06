Manik Saha stakes claim to form BJP-led govt for 2nd term in Tripura

Agartala: Caretaker Chief Minister Manik Saha, who on Monday evening was elected the BJP’s legislature party leader by the newly elected saffron party MLAs, met Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in the Raj Bhavan late Monday evening and staked claim to form a BJP-led government for its second term in Tripura.

“After being elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party, called on Governor to stake claim to form the government in the state. My sincere gratitude to all for electing me as the leader of the legislature party. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we shall work together to build ‘Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ and ensure the welfare of all sections of people,” Saha wrote on Twitter.

Many central BJP leaders and Chief Ministers have congratulated Saha, who was the party’s Chief Ministerial face in the February 16 assembly elections.