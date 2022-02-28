Manipur elections | 78.03 % turnout reported in Ist phase polling
Imphal: Stray incidents of violence marred the first phase of Manipur assembly elections to 38 constituencies on Monday as 78.03 per cent of around 12.09 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM when polling ended, an hour after the time announced earlier, officials said.
Naorem Ibochouba, a state police personnel deployed for poll duty in Tipaimukh assembly constituency in Churachandpur district, died in a "suspected case of accidental firing" from his service rifle, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said.
The highest voter turnout of 82.97 per cent was recorded in Kangpokpi district followed by Imphal West (82.19 per cent), Imphal East (76.64 per cent) and Churachandpur (74.45 per cent), the officials said.
The final percentage will be available after the return of the polling parties.