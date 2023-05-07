Manipur Governor convenes security review meeting on violence

Manipur: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State.

Security Adviser to Manipur government Kuldip Singh, IPS (Retd) and Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Sinha, the overall Operational Commander of the present turmoil arising in the State were present in the meeting.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Uikey expressed during the meeting that she had already made to all the sections of the society to solve the problem through peaceful dialogue amicably.

Governor appreciated the relentless efforts made by the Security Forces to save lives and properties at this critical juncture.

Further, she also suggested shifting people, who are in different relief camps, to send to their respective places safely which was acceded to by both the Security Adviser and the Operational Commander.