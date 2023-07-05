Manipur Govt schools from classes 1-8 resume after 2 months of violence

New Delhi, July 5: The schools under the Department of School Education of the Manipur government on Wednesday reopened and resumed their normal classes for Class 1-8 after more than two months of closure due to ethnic violence that erupted in the hilly state on May 3.

The move was taken keeping in mind the welfare of the students, said sources privy to the positive development. The sources said the parents and guardians of the students are happy with the opening of schools after prolonged summer vacation.