Manipur violence: Accused likely to be produced before Delhi court on Oct 3 in transnational conspiracy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has remanded one person to NIA custody till October 3 in connection with a probe into the transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur.

The NIA had registered a suo moto case on July 19 here under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Last week, the agency arrested 51-year-old Seiminlun Gangte from the hill district of Churachandpur, Manipur and took him to Delhi on transit remand.