Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh holds all-party meeting

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF, CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.