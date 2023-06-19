Manipur violence | CM Biren Singh visits relief camps in Imphal

Imphal, June 19: Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday visited some relief camps of the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.

"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," Manipur CM said. "Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.