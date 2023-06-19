Manipur violence | CM Biren Singh visits relief camps in Imphal

Imphal, June 19: Amid the violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday visited some relief camps of the state and said that the state government is soon going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate the people temporarily.
"I visited some relief camps and people are suffering. State Government is going to construct pre-fabricated houses to accommodate them temporarily," Manipur CM said. "Around 3000-4000, houses will be constructed...We are looking for the place where the construction can be done," he further stated.
On the intervening night of June 18-19, an Indian Army soldier was injured after armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on which Manipur CM said he will hold a review meeting of the security, how it happened.
"Now, I am going to have a review meeting of the security, how it happened and how it can be prevented in the future. These types of things have to be stopped immediately...," Manipur CM said.