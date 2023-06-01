Manipur violence | HM Amit Shah announces separate judicial, CBI probes

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur by a retired High Court Chief Justice and CBI probe into six specific conspiracy cases.

After a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, the Home Minister said that a high-level peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey would be formed and people from all sections and communities, including Meitei and Kuki communities would be included in the committee.

"The judicial inquiry and the CBI probe into the six specific conspiracy cases would be closely monitored by the central government," Shah told the media in Imphal before leaving for New Delhi after a four-day visit to the restive Manipur.

He said that a joint security command headed by Chief Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh (Retired IPS officer and former CRPF Chief) would be formed and it would impartially conduct all the security-related operations.