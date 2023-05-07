Manipur violence | J&K students association issues helpline numbers

The association has shared the following helpline numbers: 9149500623, 6005493904, 6005682883, 6005590847, and 7006028306, which are available for students studying in different universities and colleges in Manipur. In a statement issued, the National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami said that they have received distress calls from several Kashmiri students who are stranded in various universities and colleges across the state.

"It is essential to prioritize their safety and well-being during this critical time. Students who are studying in Manipur, in both professional and non-professional courses, can get in touch with the helpline numbers provided by the association," he said. Khuehami further said that the Association is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs officials and the Lieutenant Governor's office for assistance on a fast-track basis.