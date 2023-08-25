Manipur violence: SC directs trial of CBI cases in Guwahati

It directed that statements under Section 164 CrPC will be recorded in presence of a local magistrate in Manipur, while adding that applications seeking search and arrest warrants could be made by investigating agency through virtual mode.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested that the Supreme Court may order transfer of the CBI cases including trial to any neighbouring state outside the State of Manipur.

Investigation were transferred to CBI in relation to the disturbing incident where two young tribal women were paraded naked in Manipur along with other similar cases involving sexual violence against women and children after Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the viral videos on July 20.