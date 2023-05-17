Manipur violence | SC seeks fresh status report on security measures, relief of affected people

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that maintaining law and order is a State subject and as the Supreme Court, it will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the matter. "We can't say who is responsible for this... law and order is a State subject. We as the apex court can ensure they don't turn a blind eye. We must as a court also understand that some matters are entrusted to the political arm," said the CJI.

Centre and the State government told the top court that a status report has been filed and the situation had improved in the State.