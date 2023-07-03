Manipur violence: SC seeks updated status report from state government

A bench, led by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing the application filed by NGO Manipur Tribunal Forum seeking deployment of the army in tribal areas to control the conflict.

“The situation is improving but slowly. CAPF companies have been deployed. The curfew has been reduced to 5 hours. There is an improvement," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, informed the court.

On the contrary, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves argued that several militant group leaders were openly threatening to annihilate the Kukis.