Manipur violence unfortunate, Union Home Minister continuously reviewing situation, says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that violence in Manipur is unfortunate and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation in the state.

While addressing mediapersons, G Kishan Reddy said, “The violence in Manipur is very unfortunate. The curfew was lifted by the state government for three hours today, the situation is under control and we wish peace is restored in the area. Home Minister Amit Shah is continuously reviewing the situation”.

He also urged the people to resolve the issues in a peaceful manner. “Nothing can be achieved through violence. I urge people to come forward and peacefully resolve the issues,” he said.