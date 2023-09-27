Manipur's escalating crisis: Urgent need for dialogue, trust and mediation

The two missing Meitei teenage students, 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old Linthoingambi Hijam were last seen on July 6. The photographs depict them sitting helplessly in a grassy compound with armed men in the background, believed to be their captors. While suspicions have pointed towards armed Kuki militants, their bodies have not yet been located or recovered.

Condemnation of this brutal act has poured in from various political and civil society organizations, including the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) Manipur, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Manipur, Delhi Association of Manipur Muslim Students, and the All Manipur Girl Students' Union and several others.

These groups have expressed their solidarity with the grieving families and called upon the government to urgently apprehend all those responsible for the teenagers' murder.