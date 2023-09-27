Manipur's escalating crisis: Urgent need for dialogue, trust and mediation

New Delhi, Sept 27: Manipur has once again been plunged into turmoil with no relief in sight after the May 3 protests. The recent images of two teenagers, initially seen alive in captivity of armed Kuki men and then lifeless on a grassy ground, have exacerbated the already volatile situation.
These disturbing photographs, surfacing just days after internet services were restored in the region, have ignited massive protests, particularly among students, who have taken to the streets of Imphal in unprecedented numbers.
The two missing Meitei teenage students, 20-year-old Phijam Hemanjit and 17-year-old Linthoingambi Hijam were last seen on July 6. The photographs depict them sitting helplessly in a grassy compound with armed men in the background, believed to be their captors. While suspicions have pointed towards armed Kuki militants, their bodies have not yet been located or recovered.
Condemnation of this brutal act has poured in from various political and civil society organizations, including the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) Manipur, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Manipur, Delhi Association of Manipur Muslim Students, and the All Manipur Girl Students' Union and several others.
These groups have expressed their solidarity with the grieving families and called upon the government to urgently apprehend all those responsible for the teenagers' murder.
The protests in Imphal escalated as Meira Paibis and people from different backgrounds joined the demonstrations. Law enforcement agencies responded with force, firing tear gas shells and mock bombs, while protesters retaliated with slingshots and stones.
The clashes resulted in injuries to approximately 50 individuals, predominantly students and a teacher, who were subsequently rushed to hospitals in Imphal.
Despite reimposing curfew, internet shutdowns, and an increased presence of central and state security forces, Manipur remains far from returning to normalcy. The situation has deteriorated over the past 145 days, with neither side showing a willingness to engage in dialogue.
Trust is severely lacking, with valley residents distrusting central security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, and hill residents, specifically the Kukis, distrusting state police personnel.
Armed village defence volunteers have emerged on both sides as a means of self-defence, further exacerbating the volatile environment. Even the slightest provocation sparks protests and violence. In this chaotic state, no clear path forward has emerged, and the central government's interventions have yielded limited results.
The international community is also taking note of Manipur's abnormal situation, as evidenced by the Minister of External Affairs being questioned about it in Washington.
While various ideas and proposals have been floated over the past 145 days, the ground reality remains grim. To restore peace to Manipur, all parties must engage in dialogue and prioritize peace as the primary objective. However, some factions have insisted on a "solution first, peace later" approach, creating additional challenges.
Currently, over 60,000 people are homeless, more than 170 have been killed, and over 30 are reported missing since May 3. The prospect of displaced individuals returning home remains uncertain, and in areas like Churachandpur, where homes and crops were destroyed, communal tensions persist. Recent student-led violence prompted the reimposition of curfews shortly after the internet was restored. The CBI team has flown into Imphal. It is now incumbent upon Delhi to mediate and facilitate dialogue between the warring parties.
Bringing together respected figures from both communities, such as elected and former MLAs, intellectuals, retired bureaucrats, business leaders, and religious leaders, in Delhi for negotiations may offer a viable solution.
High-level leaders, including the home minister, defence minister, and even the prime minister's office could engage with them to chart a path toward mutual peace.
Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies must undertake parallel measures, including the disarmament of volunteers and self-styled protectors, with all weapons being collected at nearby police stations or administrative offices.
Accountability for looted weapons from armouries should also be established, as armed civilians pose a significant threat to maintaining law and order.
In an editorial from the Sangai Express, a leading Manipur newspaper, the prevailing sentiment is that Delhi seems indifferent, Imphal is confused, and the people are angry. The source of this anger remains ambiguous, whether directed toward the other side of the divide or at the government, making the people collateral in this crisis.
Further steps are needed to secure the Indo-Myanmar border. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's announcement of establishing 34 police outposts along the border to combat cross-border infiltration is a positive step, but tangible progress on the ground is yet to be seen.
Controlling migrant infiltration and registering those already in the state is vital, as is fostering transparent cross-border trade and enacting people-friendly regulations.
Enhanced patrolling of national highways is also imperative to ensure the safety of residents. In essence, comprehensive measures are essential to quell the ongoing unrest in Manipur. The situation in Manipur demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the central government and the local communities.
Mediation, disarmament, border security, and economic opportunities can contribute to the restoration of peace in this region. It is time for New Delhi to step up as a mediator, taking those crucial first steps toward peace in Manipur and its surrounding areas.