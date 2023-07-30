MANN KI BAAT | Another great campaign ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ to be launched, says PM Modi

New Delhi: As the celebrations for Independence Day are around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a great campaign titled ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts.

The Prime Minister was addressing countrymen during the 103rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “In the midst of the ongoing reverberations of Amrit Mahotsav and August 15 around the corner, another great campaign is on the verge of being launched in the country. ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign will be launched to honour our fallen bravehearts,” PM Modi said.

He said that an Amrit Vatika (garden) will also be built near National War Memorial, Delhi and for that soil, and saplings, in 7,500 urns, from every corner of the country will reach the national capital.

“Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in memory of our immortal jawans, including an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’, as a part of which soil, saplings in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach the national capital to make an Amrit Vatika near National War Memorial,” PM Modi said,” adding that this ‘Amrit Vatika’ will also become a grand symbol of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’.