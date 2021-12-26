'Mann Ki Baat' | PM Modi remembers Varun Singh, cautions people on Omicron

While cautioning people about the Omicron threat, the PM said, "We also have to keep in mind that a new variant of Corona has already knocked at the door. Our experience of the last two years is that our own effort as a citizen is very important to defeat this global pandemic."

Modi said, "We have to learn so much, innovate, achieve new goals, therefore, we will have to persevere without wasting even a moment. Our dreams will be such that development of our society and country is connected, our progress will open the way for the progress of the country and for this, we have to start working from today, without wasting a single moment, without losing a single particle or resource."

The Prime Minister said that in the new year every person, every organisation, should take a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year.