Mann kiBaat - 100 episodes reach 100 crore listeners

New Delhi, Apr 25: "I was an unknown figure with little recognition for my accomplishments until the Prime Minister mentioned my name on the top-rated 'Mann kiBaat' programme. It was then that I became a hero and began to receive respect from people across the state," recounted a sportsperson who uses a wheelchair.
Since 2014, Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi has been addressing the nation through his viral Mann Ki Baat program, engaging citizens on national importance and fostering a spirit of nation-building. The program approaches its 100th episode on April 30. This level of engagement underscores the tremendous impact that Mann Ki Baat has had in bringing the real India to the forefront beyond the narrow confines of big cities and Lutyens's Delhi.
Millions of letters have been received from citizens, with thousands leaving a lasting impression on the Prime Minister. Many of the suggestions made by citizens have been implemented, with the contributors even receiving personal recognition from the Prime Minister.
A monthly booklet featuring articles from experts and change-makers from various walks of life has been published since February 2022, reaching over 60 million people digitally. This has provided a platform for diverse voices to be heard and for sharing new ideas.
The programme's focus on real-life stories and experiences serves as a reminder that India is more than just its urban centres. With its continued success, Mann Ki Baat has become one of the world's most popular programs and has played a pivotal role in shaping India's national discourse.
During the pandemic, Mann Ki Baat was a lifeline for millions of Indians, boosting morale and providing much-needed guidance on vaccination and other issues.
96 per cent of the population is aware of the program, with an estimated 100 crore people listening to it at least once. Of these, 23 crores regularly tune in to the program said GauravDwivedi, CEO, PrasarBharati and ShriDheeraj P Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak the pioneer behind the survey said in a press conference.
The primary objective of Mann Ki Baat is to foster a direct connection between the Prime Minister and citizens, with millions of letters being received from across the nation every month. It is not uncommon for the Prime Minister to have telephone conversations with citizens during the show, underscoring the program's commitment to connecting with the people.
The study found that Mann Ki Baat positively impacts citizenship behaviour and optimism among its listeners. The program is broadcast in 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, reaching even the country's remotest corners. Moreover, it is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, and Arabic.
Mann Ki Baat is India's first virtually enriched radio programme and is simultaneously broadcasted on 34 channels of the Door Darshan network and over 100 private satellite TV channels. The program is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 AM on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.
The programme's popularity has enabled a direct connection between the Prime Minister and individuals and communities, thus establishing an emotional connection with the audience. Citizens eagerly wait for the programme to directly engage with the Prime Minister and offer their suggestions, establishing direct contact between the Prime Minister and the citizens.
According to a survey, the programme has raised awareness about the government's work among most listeners, and 73% are optimistic about the country's progress. The survey also showed that 58% of listeners reported improved living conditions, and 59% had increased trust in the government. The general sentiment towards the government can be gauged from the fact that 63% of people have said their approach to the government has become positive.