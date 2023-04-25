Mann kiBaat - 100 episodes reach 100 crore listeners

Since 2014, Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi has been addressing the nation through his viral Mann Ki Baat program, engaging citizens on national importance and fostering a spirit of nation-building. The program approaches its 100th episode on April 30. This level of engagement underscores the tremendous impact that Mann Ki Baat has had in bringing the real India to the forefront beyond the narrow confines of big cities and Lutyens's Delhi.

Millions of letters have been received from citizens, with thousands leaving a lasting impression on the Prime Minister. Many of the suggestions made by citizens have been implemented, with the contributors even receiving personal recognition from the Prime Minister.