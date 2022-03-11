Mann to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Mar 11: Bhagwant Mann will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, party sources said on Friday after he met the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
On March 13, the party will take out a roadshow in Amritsar. Both the events will be attended by Kejriwal, the sources said.
A day after the Aam Aadmi Party's stupendous victory, Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal at his residence on Friday and extended an invitation to him to attend both the events, the sources said.