Markets see volatility as initial Q1 results below expectations

For investors, the market is buying on dips with a strict stop loss of 19500, and if the Nifty closes below the indicated level, we can expect more profit booking, says Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking. The market has traded negative with the Sensex losing 0.45 percent and closed at 66384.78 and Nifty was down by 0.37 percent intraday and closed at 19672.35 levels whereas Bank Nifty was down by 0.33 percent and settled at 45923.05, he said.