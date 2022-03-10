Massive support for BJP in 4 states stamp of approval for PM's schemes: Nadda

New Delhi: Crediting Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in four assembly elections, BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies.

"Today the results of the elections have come unilaterally in favour of the BJP, you all have come in such a large number in the order of its victory march. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I welcome and congratulate the prime minister," Nadda said while addressing BJP workers from the party's headquarters here.