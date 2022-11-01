‘Matter will have far-reaching ramifications, sensitive in nature’, Centre to SC on identifying minorities

In a status report, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said that the 14 state governments, namely Punjab, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, West Bengal, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and three union territories (UTs) namely Ladakh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Chandigarh have furnished their comments/views.

It added that since the comments/views of the remaining 19 state governments/UTS in the matter have not been received as on date, a reminder was sent to these states requesting them to furnish their views at the earliest so that the considered comments/views can be placed before the apex court.