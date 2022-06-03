MEA rejects US report, says India values religious freedom, human rights

MEA spokesperson ArindamBagchi said: “We have noted the release of the US State Department’s 2021 Report on International Religious Freedom, and the ill-informed comments by senior US officials. It is unfortunate that vote bank politics is being practised in international relations. We would urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views be avoided.

“As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights. In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence.”