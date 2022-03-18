Media plays a critical role in highlighting govt policies: PM Modi

Hailing the role played by the media in popularising government initiatives as well as fitness activities like Yoga, the Prime Minister suggested that lesser known events of freedom struggle and unsung freedom fighters could also be highlighted or amplified by the fourth estate.

"For any nation to develop, making good policies is one aspect. But, to enable the policies to succeed and to ensure that large scale transformation takes place, active participation from all walks of society is needed. For that the media plays a critical role. In these years gone by, I have seen the positive impact the media can play," the Prime Minister said while inaugurating online the centenary celebrations of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.