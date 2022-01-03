Media reports on expired Covid vaccines being used in India false, misleading: Health ministry

"There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the ministry said in a statement.

On October 25, 2021, in response to Bharat Biotech International Limited's letter, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the extension of the shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from nine months to 12 months, the ministry said.