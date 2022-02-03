Mehbooba, Omar target Karnataka college admin for denying entry to Muslim girls wearing hijab

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Thursday hit out at a college administration in Karnataka for denying entry to Muslim girls who were wearing hijab.

Mehbooba also hit out at the Centre saying its slogan for educating girl child was "hollow" as Muslim girls were denied education for wearing hijab.

"Beti bachao beti parhao is yet another hollow slogan. Muslim girls are being denied the right to education simply because of their attire. Legitimising the marginalisation of Muslims is one more step towards converting Gandhi's India into Godhse's India," she tweeted.