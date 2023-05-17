Members aligned with Speaker Nasheed resign from ruling political party in Maldives

According to local newspapers, Nasheed initiated a separate political movement within MDP, 'Fikuregge Dhirun', following his loss in MDP's presidential primary held back in January. After major conflicts with the government and its policies – all lawmakers from the faction resigned from MDP on Wednesday.

Among the notable departures are twelve members of Parliament, including Deputy Speaker Eva Abdulla; however, Nasheed has not resigned from the party and continues to remain the speaker of the Parliament.