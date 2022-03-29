Mental, physical loss of road accident victim can't be computed in terms of money: SC

"The determination of damages in personal injury cases is not easy. The mental and physical loss cannot be computed in terms of money but there is no other way to compensate the victim except by payment of just compensation," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the boy challenging the order of the Karnataka High Court awarding a compensation of Rs 13.46 lakh as against Rs. 18.24 lakh awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

The apex court noted that as per the discharge summary issued by the hospital the boy is not able to move both his legs and had complete sensory loss in the legs, urinary incontinence, bowel constipation and bed sore.