‘Meri bhi sun lo’: Girl from Kathua voices wish to PM Modi

In a video now viral on Facebook, the little girl from the Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua district of Jammu voices an adorable wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- " Please Modi-ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)". She opens the clip, which has a runtime of fewer than 5 minutes, by introducing herself as a student of the local government high school.

She then cuts herself out of the frame and takes a walk down her school compound, giving 'Modi-ji' a sense of all that it lacks and what she thinks the authorities could do to make it better. Looking into the lens, she says in a complaining tone, " Modi-ji, mujhe na aap se ek baat kehni hain (Modi-ji, there is something I need to tell you.)" Little Seerat then pans the phone camera towards an uncovered concrete surface, right in front of two closed doors which she identifies as the "principal's office and the staff room".