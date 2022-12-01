Meta purges 32 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Instagram in India in Oct

New Delhi, Dec 1: Meta took down over 29.2 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.7 million pieces of such content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in October, the company said on Thursday.

Between October 1-31, Meta received 703 reports through its Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 516 cases.

"Of the other 187 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 120 reports in total," the social network said in its monthly compliance report under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.