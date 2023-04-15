MHA approves for CAPF Constable exam to be conducted in 13 regional languages

New Delhi: To encourage the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved conducting Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPF in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

The question paper will be set in 13 regional languages including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

The decision will result in lakhs of aspirants taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their prospects for selection.