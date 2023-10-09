MHA approves premature retirement of DANICS officer accused of corruption

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs as approved the premature retirement of DANICS officer, A V Prem Nath, who has been accused in several cases including of corruption and under the POCSO Act.

"I am directed to refer to the subject mentioned above and to say that the Competent Authority has approved the premature retirement of A.V. Prem Nath, an Entry Grade officer of DANICS (1997) in public interest under sub-rule 1 of Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1965 with immediate effect by giving three months pay and allowances in lieu of notice," read the order by Deputy Secretary, Home, Kshitish Kumar.