MHA approves release of Rs 200 crore for Himachal flood relief

“The Government of India is monitoring the situation in Himachal round the clock, and providing necessary logistics and financial help to the State government to deal with the situation efficiently. So far 20 NDRFHQ teams, nine columns of Indian Army, and three teams of Indian Air Force helicopters are deployed in Himachal Pradesh for rescue and relief work,” the official spokesperson further said.

It said that the Government of India without waiting for the memorandum, has also deputed inter-ministerial central teams, to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh government, which visited affected areas from July 19 to 21.