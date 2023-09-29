MHA asks Manipur to finish collection of biometric details of illegal migrants by March 2024

An official of Manipur Home Department said that the state government has already started the biometric process for the Myanmarese staying in Manipu though the state government has recently requested the MHA to extend the time by a year.

The MHA’s Director (Foreigners), Surender Kumar, in a letter to Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi said that the Ministry has considered the request of the Manipur government. “…. it has been decided to extend the time period till March 31, 2024. Accordingly, the state government of Manipur is requested to take appropriate necessary action to complete the exercise within the revised time period,” said the MHA letter, accessed by IANS.