MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till March 31

It said that FCRA registration certificates of such entities should be expiring between the period of September 29, 2020 and March 31, 2022 and such entities should have applied or to apply for renewal on the FCRA portal before expiry of certificate of registration in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

The Ministry said that all FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.