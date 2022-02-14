MHA recommends ban on 54 Chinese apps citing security concerns

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has recommended a ban on 54 Chinese mobile applications that pose a threat to the country’s security, officials sources said on Monday.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will formally issue a notification banning the operations of these apps in India.

The apps against whom the adverse security inputs were generated include Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera, Music Player, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media all formats, Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock and Astracraft, among others, the sources said.