MHA to organise G20 Conference on Crime and Security on July 13-14

New Delhi, July 3: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will organize "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), ArtificiaI Intelligence and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Haryana's Gurugram.

The two-day conference will bring together G20 countries, nine special invitee countries and domain experts around the world to delve into the challenges of advancing technologies. There will also be participation from Ministries and Organizations of the Government of India, Chief Secretaries, Administrators of states and Union Territories (UTs), Director Generals of Police of States and UTs, cyber experts and guest speakers representing legal fraternity, academia, training institutions, financial intermediaries, fintech, social media intermediaries, information and communication technology, cyber forensics, regulators, startups, over the top (OTT) service providers, e-commerce companies and others.